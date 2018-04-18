Screenshot: Chelsea Shaw (Twitter)

A University of North Texas dining hall employee will now be standing in the unemployment line after labeling a black student’s receipt with the n-word. Chelsea Shaw posted the receipt she received from the campus’s Krispy Krunchy Chicken to Twitter:

According to Bill McNeace, executive director of Retail Dining Services, the student-employee, a cook, was fired from the restaurant.

“We found out that it was not the cashier, it was actually the cook who did it,” McNeace said. “The cook came out and apologized to the manager. The cook, though, his employment has been terminated. As soon as we found out, we let the person go.”

University President Neal Smatresk also posted a statement to Twitter about the incident.