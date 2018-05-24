Photo: Clearwater Beach Police Dept.

Besides oranges, sun and beaches it seems as though nothing good comes out of Florida. No offense to Floridians, but to further push the “Florida Man” news meme, here’s yet another “Florida Man” story. 30-year-old Otis Ryan was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after the thought it was a good idea to head to a Clearwater Beach playground, get atop a ride and teach kids all about the birds and the bees.

Ryan was arrested on Sunday and the officer’s arrest report described what transpired at the park.

“I watched (Ryan) walk over to the busy playground area and climb to the top of one of the children’s toys that was being occupied by children between the ages of 4 and 6,” the officer wrote. “He then started shouting from the top telling the children that babies come out of women. At that time parents were rushing to the area to remove their children,” the officer continued.

Apparently Ryan has a history of being a nuisance in the area, and in addition to being told never to come back, he received a $118 fine.

Next week, another Florida man will attempt to “hold my beer,” and do something even crazier. I think the sun is to blame.