Jasmyn Lawson is Black Twitter’s best friend.

Not only is the 29-year old editorial and brand manager at Netflix’s Strong Black Lead and Twitter legend pushing the culture forward, she’s also making sure our stories are amplified in the process.

Lawson joins dozens of other influential Black Americans who “ride hard for our community” on this year’s The Root 100 list and shares her thoughts on being recognized by The Root in the video above.