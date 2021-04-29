‘Uncle Tim’ Hashtag Blocked on Twitter After Sen. Token Tim Scott Gave His Rebuttal to Biden’s Address to Congress

Photo : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

Here at The Root, we don’t do house negro shame. Sure, there are plenty of Black people who sit comfortably at the feet of white men waiting all day for a pat on the head and “good boy,” but we don’t call people out on it. OK, maybe we do but that was mostly Omarosa and she earned it.



Seriously, we don’t call Black folks house negroes, or coons, or other racially degrading terms. We don’t wade in that water, so have some damn class.



The Root agrees with Twitter, which blocked “Uncle Tim” from trending following Sen. Tim Scott’s rebuttal to President Biden’s address to Congress in which he claimed that “America is not a racist country.”



“This is in line with our policies on Trends, specifically: ‘We want Trends to promote healthy conversations on Twitter. This means that at times, we may not allow or may temporarily prevent content from appearing in Trends until more context is available. This includes Trends that violate The Twitter Rules,’” a Twitter spokesperson told National Review in an email.



God dammit Black people!



It’s “ Token Tim.”



Tim is a token used to create a sense of inclusion. He is proof that Republicans can’t be racist because they have one— count one— senator who is Black. Tim is every Republican in America’s Black friend. And he was upset with y’all for the “upsetting” and “disappointing” trend Thursday morning, noting that the left was “literally attacking the color of my skin.”



“You cannot step down out of your lane, according to the liberal elite left,” he continued.



If Token doesn’t shut his Black ass up . Rumor has it that Tim Scott reportedly called the police on Tim Scott for being Tim Scott in a neighborhood that doesn’t have anyone that looks like Tim Scott in it.



Whatever. Twitter didn’t point out which rule was broken but National Review notes that it was probably the social platform’s policy on “Hateful Conduct” which prohibits “repeated and/or non-consensual slurs, epithets, racist and sexist tropes, or other content that degrades someone.”



“I get called ‘Uncle Tom’ and the n-word by progressives, by liberals,” he said. I don’t know what the hell Scott is talking about here, but he also said that “America is not a racist country.”



“It’s backwards to fight discrimination with different types of discrimination. And it’s wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present,” he argued.



Scott then walked out of the camera’s view in which South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham gave Scott a bag of fruit snacks and a grape juice box and noted that he sounded very articulate.

