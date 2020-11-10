Umm, What? White House Tells Federal Agency to Prepare Budget for Next Fiscal Year Like Trump’s Not Going to Be in Prison

Trump showing off the last White House budget spoils. Photo : Chris Kleponis ( Getty Images )

In what might be the most defiant middle finger to President-elect Joe Biden, the voting process, the election, righteous America and Howard University, lame-duck President Trump and his lame-duck staff have instructed federal agencies to continue working on the administration’s budget proposal for the next fiscal year, which is usually issued in February around the time private citizen Trump would be (prayerfully) heading off to prison.



Advertisement

According to the Washington Post, Joe Biden the rightfully elected president of the United States, will be sworn into office Jan. 20. This, obviously begs the question; if Trump is not going to be in office, then why are federal agencies working on budget proposals under Trump’s command? Well, I’m not sure if you noticed but Trump is an entitled white man, which means that he’s not accepting the results of the election and as such he’s basically standing in the middle of the basketball court so that no one else can play because his team lost.



The decision to proceed with Trump’s budget for the 2022 fiscal year has rankled and surprised several career staffers given Biden’s victory, as well as the fact that the incoming Biden administration is expected to submit its budget plan to Congress early next year.



Advertisement

From the Post:



The insistence on budget planning, even though Trump won’t be in office to offer a budget in February, is part of a recent pattern of behavior from White House officials and senior political appointees who have sought to reject the election results. On Monday, the Trump White House also instructed senior government officials to not cooperate with Biden’s transition team, igniting a potential legal battle. Asked if the fiscal year 2022 budget process was proceeding as planned, a spokesperson for the White House budget office said, “Of course.” The annual budget proposal is a massive White House undertaking that articulates the administration’s proposals for spending and taxes. Though many of the proposals are later discarded by Congress, it serves as an important marker to kick off fiscal negotiations. These budgets involve input from every federal agency and are often released with a media blitz and congressional hearings in February. The budget proposal under development by the Trump administration would be for spending that runs from Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022, a period well after Trump leaves office.

“They’re pretending nothing happened,” one of the officials said. “We’re all supposed to pretend this is normal, and do all this work, while we know we’re just going to have to throw it away.”



If I worked in one of these offices, I would write the silliest budget proposal I could think of since it’s only going to be thrown away.



Advertisement

Stephen’s Budget Proposal



$1.7 million for 400 PlayStation 5



$2.4 million Skittles (expect yellow ones because those are trash).

$3.4 StockX budget

$3.2 million staff OnlyFans memberships

Apparently, the White House budget has always been a joke since Congress pays it no mind and favors its own but still, how is anyone, especially those inside these federal agencies that have to do this work, supposed to take this president seriously?



Advertisement

“The preparations going on now are not surprising given the administration’s position on the outcome of the election,” Chantel Boyens, a policy associate at the Urban Institute, a nonpartisan think tank, told the Post. “At the point at which you know the outcome of the election, it would not make sense to continue formulating policy recommendations for a new budget to be put out by the outgoing administration.”



Especially when the president is going to prison. In Jesus’ name we pray...

