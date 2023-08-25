Ulta Beauty is Having a Sale! Stop What You're Doing and Grab All of This Goodness!

Listen up, beauty lovers. This is not a drill! Cosmetics giant Ulta Beauty is gearing up for the Ulta Fall 21 Days of Beauty, a serious sale with amazing markdowns on some of the hottest beauty products on the market. If the high cost of everything has you skimping on your skin care and makeup products, you won’t want to miss this sale. Every day has different deal, and every deal is 50 percent off the regular price. I got a sneak peek at the sale, and these are some of the deals from week one that you won’t want to miss. Happy shopping!



Sunday, August 27

MAC Lipstick Matte - Regular Price - $23, Sale Price - $11.50

MAC Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo is my all time fav. It’s one of the most universally flattering red lipsticks in the game and wearing it just makes me feel good. It gets extra credit for being long-lasting. I honestly sometimes forget I have it on!



Tuesday, August 29

Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Day Dots - Regular Price - $19, Sale Price - $9.50

Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Day Dots are sheer blemish patches designed to leave you with a clear complexion. Wear them alone or under your makeup, and say goodbye to your breakouts in six hours or less.



Thursday, August 31

Tarte Maneater Blush & Glow Cheek Plump - Regular Price - $27, Sale Price - $13.50

Give your cheeks a glow-up with Tarte’s Maneater Blush & Glow Cheek Plump. This gorgeous plumping liquid blush comes in 11 shades.



50 Percent Off All Juvia’s Place Lip Colors

What’s not to love about Juvia’s Place lip colors? They’re made with us in mind in shades that are oh-so-flattering. If you haven’t tried them yet, now is the perfect time. Because the only thing better than a new lip color is a new lip color that’s half off the regular price.

The Coffee Shop Luxe Lipliners - Regular Price - $10, Sale Price - $5

The Coffee Shop Luxe Lipliners are long-wearing pencils designed to leave you with the perfect pout. They come in three coffee-inspired shades from Cocoa Latte to Espresso.

Nubian Earth Lip Gloss - Regular Price - $14, Sale Price - $7

The Nubian Earth Lip Gloss is a creamy gloss that gives your lips some serious shine. Available in four gorgeous earth tones, this stuff lasts all day.



Juvia’s Place Magic Lip Oils - Regular Price - $10, Sale Price - $5

If you’re looking for a lightweight lip gloss that isn’t sticky, Magic Lip Oils from Juvia’s Place will give you what you want. Formulated with Vitamin E and available in shades like Blueberry, Honeydew and Sweet Orange, you won



Friday, September 1

OSEA Undaria Algae Body Butter - Regular Price - $56, Sale Price - $28

Shea butter, undaria seaweed and ceramides join forces to make OSEA’s Undaria Algae Body Butter. Say goodbye to dry skin with this stuff that promises to hydrate for up to 72 hours.



Saturday, September 2

Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter - Regular Price - $40, Sale Price - $20

Leave it to our girl RiRi to bring us Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter, a lightweight, creamy highlighter that lifts your cheekbones and leaves you with a gorgeous glow.

