There’s a meme featuring Samuel L. Jackson in his role from the 2006's Black Snake Moan—his eyes bulging, hairline receding and salt-and-pepper hair uncombed—that captures fatherhood perfectly. “33% of your job as a dad is staring at your kids like this until they act right,” the caption reads.



As a Black man with two adult children and a toddler, I can confirm the use of that stare for way more than a third of my waking hours, like the time when my oldest blew his haircut money on snacks from his friends and claimed he lost it, or when my middle boy decided to hide in his friend’s basement because he didn’t want to do homework anymore, or when my baby colors on a wall or tosses spaghetti noodles from his high chair rather than just say, “all done!”



But I’m not sure if even Samuel L. has a look motherfuckerly enough for what Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is going through with his kid. Museveni in recent days has demoted (depending on who you ask) and had to apologize for the fruit of his loin, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, threatening on Twitter to invade Kenya and offering the people of Italy 100 cows as a dowry for their likely incoming prime minister, Georgia Meloni, whose politics are a cross between Donald Trump and The Handmaid’s Tale’s pre-Gilead period, if all the Commanders were women.

And we thought the Trump kids were problematic. This guy pushes them a lot closer to Jenna Bush territory on the relative terribleness of presidential offspring flowchart. Kainerugaba, 48, serves as a general in Uganda’s army and was in charge an elite unit until all this happened and dad had to show him who’s boss. Still, his status in the military kinda sucks all the humor out of his Twitter quips about toppling the government of a neighbor country.

Advertisement

But if you’d grown up the son of a man who led a coup in 1986, then promised his people democracy, then got rid of presidential term limits and age limits so he could stay in power as long as he wanted, you’d probably have issues with boundaries, too.