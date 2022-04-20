The FBI arrested a Jan. 6 insurrectionist after he admitted to participating in the attack to his Uber driver. The interaction was caught on video through the driver’s dashcam which was turned over to police, reported NBC News. The rider, Jerry Daniel Braun, was arrested in California and is facing federal charges.



Braun caught an Uber the evening of the riot Jan 6, 2021 an hour after the mayor’s imposed curfew. The Uber driver had a camera mounted in his car which caught a recording of their conversation about the insurre ction.

Read their conversation from NBC News:

“So, has it been violent all day?” the driver asked. “Well, it started around, right when I got there. I tore down the barricades,” the man replied. “You did?” the driver asked. “Why?” “Well, because, so we could get to the Capitol,” the man replied. “Well, how’d that work out for ya?” the driver asked. “Well,” he replied, “it looks like, uh, Biden’s gonna be our president.”

The driver provided the footage to the FBI and was interviewed by an agent the following month, reported NBC. According to the affidavit, other online sleuths played a role in building a case against Braun besides him outright admitting he tore down a barricade to the Capitol. NBC reported Braun was identified by members of a group of online sleuths who have also identified many other Capitol rioters who have not been arrested yet.

Currently, 800 people have been charged in connection to the riot and 250 have pleaded guilty, including a leader of the Proud Boys.

More from NBC:

The total number of individuals who either entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 or assaulted law enforcement outside tops 2,500, officials have estimated.The FBI affidavit in Braun’s case mentioned that the bureau reviewed images that showed a business card poking out of Braun’s pocket. It listed a web address for “ShotGunShock” and read, “Ask for JD,” the affidavit said. Sleuths made the identification more than a year ago, in March 2021.

Braun was also caught on video fighting with law enforcement officers to tear down the barricade as well as using a wooden plank to strike a press photographer, per the affidavit. Other evidence collected was his cellphone which held a selfie of him showing an injury to his eye which he referred to as a “souvenir from DC.”

Braun has since confessed to being a part of the insurrection. He told the FBI agents serving a search warrant for his home that he was “guilty of everything.”