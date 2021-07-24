U.S. Capitol Rioter Tells on Himself to Bumble Match, Gets Arrested Soon After

You’d be hard pressed to find a group of people more excited to incriminate themselves everyone that ran up into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.



Advertisement

The Washington Post reports that Andrew Taake of Houston faces various charges, including assaulting police officers , after he admitted his participation in the deadly insurrection to someone he matched with on the dating app Bumble. His case is similar to Robert Chapman’s, who was arrested after he too bragged to a Bumble match about how he made his way into Statuary Hall.

From the Post:

The unnamed Bumble user asked if (Taake) had been “near all the action,” Taake claimed he was pepper-sprayed by police after gathering to protest the presidential election results, according to a July 21 criminal complaint. “About 30 minutes after being sprayed,” he said of a selfie showing him wearing a gray beanie and dark gaiter across his face. “Safe to say, I was the very first person to be sprayed that day … all while just standing there.”

His match turned the conversation over to officials, according to the Post, along with screenshots of Taake’s location on Jan. 6. The officials did some digging and found that Taake was caught on camera “using what appears to be a metal whip and pepper spray to attack law enforcement officers.”

So, not only are dudes out here lying about their height and professions on dating apps, but now they’re telling stories about how they spent their time during one of the most shameful events in America’s history? Gotcha.

The Post reports that while Taake and Chapman were charged for their roles in the Capito l riot, other Bumble users have been flagged for similar discussions.

It’s weird. Most people who commit a crime usually go on the low for a while or call that vacuum repair dude from Breaking Bad to vanish them. B ut as ABC News has reported, these people can’t seem to keep their mouths shut online.

Advertisement

Maybe it’s because they assume that based on how others who have been tried for storming the Capitol have so far received wimpy sentences, the same will happen to them when they face their charges.

That’s possible and it wouldn’t be very surprising. I guess we’ll see how it goes.

Advertisement

As for Taake’s Bumble match, the Post reports that the two never got to meet face to face.