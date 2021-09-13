The number of right-wing extremists being outed for their participation in the mob that terrorized the Capitol on Jan. 6 has been growing, and the biggest worry for some has been how many inside the Capitol knew ahead of time—especially those tasked with protecting it.

Advertisement

Well, one officer was literally caught taking a selfie with rioters—it’s not a far reach to assume that the call may have come from inside the house.

So now for the latest in the Insurrection Saga: the U.S. Capitol Police recommended disciplinary action in six cases on Saturday, following an internal review stemming from the Jan. 6 attack.



From ABC News :



The department’s Office of Professional Responsibility opened 38 internal investigations and was able to identify 26 of the officers involved, the police said in a statement. It said in 20 of the cases, no wrongdoing was found. However, the police said “violations were sustained and disciplinary action was recommended” for six of the cases — including three for “conduct unbecoming,” one for failure to comply with directions, one for “improper remarks” and one for “improper dissemination of information.” It was unclear in the statement whether a case was an individual officer or if an officer could be cited in more than one case. Names of the officers involved and details about the behavior or actions that led to the alleged violations were not made public. The statement also said the U.S. attorney’s office did not find sufficient evidence that any of the officers committed a crime.

G/O Media may get a commission Editor's choice Anker Wireless Charging Station • Charge your phone and watch simultaneously

• Wide compatibility with phones and watches

• Case friendly

$43 at Amazon | Buy Now

ABC also notes that the department is currently not charging any officers, according to their statement. In some of the cases of alleged police misconduct, USA Today reports, there was not enough information to identify accused officers.



It is also unclear if any of the officers recommended for disciplinary action were in the same group suspended with pay earlier this year, since names have not yet been released.



Advertisement

From USA Today:



The disciplinary actions include three for conduct unbecoming and one each for failure to comply with directives, improper remarks and improper dissemination of information. No names or other details were released. It was not immediately clear whether all the disciplinary actions involved different officers, and no details on the discipline they face were revealed. Another case about an official who is accused of unsatisfactory performance and conduct unbecoming is still pending, police said. Capitol Police internal investigations, including any recommended disciplinary actions, as well as personnel matters, are not public information. The Justice Department, using dozens of pieces of video evidence showing the chaos and attacks against police, has charged more than 500 people in connection with the riot. Many were charged with assaulting police officers.

Advertisement

This announcement comes ahead of the “Justice for J6" rally planned for Sept. 18 near the Capitol. USA Today reports that the rally is being organized by Matt Braynard, a former Trump staffer, to demand justice for the people charged with crimes in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the capitol. In a statement, the department said that every available officer will be working that day and the Washington Metropolitan Police Department will also be helping with security.

According to ABC News, more than 600 people are facing charges following the riots to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory. Several of them are members of the two extremist groups, the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, who have been capturing headlines with their arrests, pleas and sentencing.



Advertisement

“We are closely monitoring Sept. 18,” Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said, according to USA Today. “After Jan. 6, we made department-wide changes to the way we gather and share intelligence internally and externally. I am confident the work we are doing now will make sure our officers have what they need to keep everyone safe.”