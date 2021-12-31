New year, new name?

That just may be the case when it comes to rapper Tyler the Creator, who recently revealed how he’s come to embrace his real surname after all these years.

Per People, in an interview with Fast Company, the Call Me If You Get Lost rapper explained why he’s now considering using the name more saying:

“My full name, Tyler Okonma, in all caps, just looks really cool. You might see more of that, I don’t know. I’m getting older, and I think when people get older, they start realizing shit and liking things they didn’t like. You just start changing. So I think my version of that is looking at my name and saying, ‘Oh, this is actually cool.’”

He added, “I didn’t know anyone else that had a name similar to it. I always thought my last name was weird, but whatever. I started fucking with it more around 2016, and then I started putting it on my album covers…I think I’mma keep that going. I really fuck with that name now, it looks really cool in all caps.”

In the wake of Virgil Abloh’s passing in late November, Tyler also cited the influential designer, DJ and artistic director as the inspiration behind finally embracing his own last name.

“ABLOH. That strong African last name. Few years back I started using more of my African last name OKONMA because of how regal Virgil’s felt,” the rapper wrote in a social media tribute.

I don’t know about you but the sound of Tyler OKONMA, the Creator does have a hella nice ring to it. Embrace what your mama gave you, Tyler. It fits you well.