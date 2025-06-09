Tyler Perry’s Netflix Drama ‘Straw’ Has Black Internet Divided

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 03: (L-R) Tyler Perry and Taraji P. Henson attend "Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening at The Plaza on June 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Tyler Perry won the weekend with his Netflix film "Straw," the latest project to come out of his multi-year first look deal with the streamer. The emotional drama written, directed and produced by Perry stars Taraji P. Henson as Janiyah, a struggling single mother who finds herself at the end of her rope after a series of devastating events make it even more difficult to care for her sick daughter.

But while the film earned a 76% Rotten Tomatoes score (Perry's highest), the reviews are mixed, with some calling it one of Perry's best works and others saying it's not what Black people need right now.

The debate played out on social media, with users divided on whether we need yet another film about a struggling Black woman. One X user criticized Perry for capitalizing on Black women's struggle.

"His latest offering Straw, is trash, like all his movies but the women love that sh*t," they wrote.

In a TikTok video, @_tiarad_ said she couldn't bring herself to watch the film more than once, arguing that she'd prefer to see more uplifting stories about Black women on the screen.

"It would be nice to see something else happening with Black women, but that's his niche and that's just what he's going with," she said. "As a mother and as a single mother, I just feel like it was a little too much for me."

Her commenters agreed, with some who had yet to see the film declaring that they had no plans to watch.

"I won't watch this movie. Even when it comes on streaming for free. Do better Tyler Perry. I'm living the struggle. I don't need to see it on the big screen," wrote someone.

But others focused less on the plot and more on the powerful performance Henson delivers in scenes, Perry says, she shot in just four days.

TikToker @themessengersmack called the movie a "must-see," adding that he thinks both Tyler Perry and Taraji P. Henson deserve awards.

"'Straw' is the best movie, especially drama, that Tyler Perry has ever written," he said in a post.

"I hope a therapy group session was in the budget for this movie cause LISTEN, the mental breakdown was real. It’s the next day and I am still not okay. This movie was sooooooo good 😌," wrote someone in the comments.