Tyler Perry Continues 'Random Acts of Kindness,' Pays Shoppers' Grocery Bills at 73 Stores in Atlanta and Louisiana

Photo : Paras Griffin ( Getty Images )

Say what you will about Tyler Perry’s wig selection, but don’t you dare try to say the man isn’t a giver.

Advertisement

News station 11 Alive reports that the TV and movie mogul paid grocery bills for customers at 44 Krogers across metro Atlanta Wednesday as an act of kindness and goodwill during this time of crisis.



“Senior and higher-risk Kroger shoppers in metro Atlanta did receive a nice surprise at the register this morning when they learned Tyler Perry had paid their grocery tab in full,” Felix B. Turner, a Kroger corporate affairs manager, told 11 Alive via email. “We would like to join our customers in thanking Mr. Perry for his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic. It was truly a pleasure to see our customers fill with joy and gratitude as the news spread throughout 44 stores across metro Atlanta.”

But Perry wasn’t done there; t he award-winning actor and filmmaker also surprised shoppers in his home state of Louisiana by picking up grocery tabs in all 29 of the state’s Winn-Dixie locations, according to WWLTV 4.



Advertisement

People magazine reported last month that a number of stores would be opening their doors early to make things easier for older people, in particular, to lessen the chances that they would have to deal with large crowds as they shop for essentials amid the coronavirus outbreak.



According to one shopper at a Winn-Dixie, customers were handed a piece of paper that read, “Random act of kindness. Present to cashier before 8 a.m.” After handing the cashier that piece of paper, they were told their groceries were already paid for and that they had an unnamed “local celebrity” to thank for it. They later found out that Perry was that generous celebrity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is only the latest in Perry’s “random acts of kindness” and it comes just a few days after he left $500 tips for all of the 42 out-of-work servers at a Houston’s restaurant in Atlanta on Sunday, giving away $21,000 total.

Perry shows us time and time again that he is about that good samaritan life. His acts of graciousness are just what the world needs in these times of great uncertainty and instability.



Advertisement

Thank you, Mr. Perry. We salute you.

