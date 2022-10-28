Tyler Perry is responding after an online article falsely claimed that the Hollywood mogul called out his Why Did I Get Married franchise costars Janet Jackson and Jill Scott for “holding up the next installation” of the film.

The claim stems from an interview Perry did with Entertainment Tonight, where he was asked about the potential of a third film at Byron Allen’s inaugural TheGrio Awards.

“If Janet [Jackson] and Jill Scott say ‘Y es,’ there may be a Why Did I Get Married Again?” Perry said to ET’s Kevin Frazier. “So, waiting for them to say it. Waiting for the word.”

In response, Scott later took to Twitter to explain that most of the cast was on board with doing another film:

Despite this good news, Perry decided to address the article and clarify that neither Jill nor Janet was holding up production on the third film.

“I guess people write these kinds of headlines for click bate.[sic],” Perry wrote in an Instagram story post. “It’s sad. I didn’t call out Janet and Jill and they are not holding up another Why Did I Get Married. I haven’t written a word on a script but I do have an idea and a concept of where our lives and love would be fifteen years since the first one.”

He continued, “We’re fully grown now and I think some of our marriages would be solid and we would be dealing with what most married couples are dealing with at our ages. Menopause, mid life crsis, our kids going off to start their own lives and marriages and out parents getting older and also how you mature in marriage it just starts to get better or fall apart...but again no one is holding up anything and I’m not calling anyone out. Stop the bs.”

The second Why Did I Get Married film, Why Did I Get Married, Too? was released in 2010.