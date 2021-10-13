Rapper Tyga turned himself in early Tuesday to the Los Angeles Police Department following a domestic violence allegation brought forth from his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson.

According to NBC News, Tyga, whose real name is Michael Stevenson, surrendered to the Hollywood division of the LAPD but was later released on $50,000 bond.

Per the LAPD, the alleged altercation began early Monday morning when Swanson arrived at the “Taste” rapper’s Los Angeles home. The two went back and forth verbally for a while and that’s when things escalated, Swanson suffered a black eye as a result per her post on social media.

“I’ve been emotionally, mentally, physically abused and I’m not hiding it anymore,” Swanson wrote in since-deleted posts to her Instagram stories in accompaniment with a pictures of her injury. “I’m so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself.”

Swanson also refuted TMZ’s earlier reporting of the alleged incident, (they were the first to break the story), clarifying that she did not enter Tyga’s home “screaming” nor was she “uninvited” but that she was actually assaulted when she tried to leave and was held there under duress for hours. Additionally, per Hip-Hop DX, Swanson was finally able to leave after being picked up by her mother. The LAPD also showed up later in the day on Monday to question Tyga, but he refused to cooperate at the time.

Swanson and Stevenson began seeing each other back in February of this year, though it appears the two called it quits some time over the summer. Prior to Swanson, Tyga was famously linked to Kylie Jenner. The two dated on and off again for two years before their eventual split in 2017, according to Page Six.