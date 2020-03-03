Two Massachusetts Women Assaulted a Mother and Daughter for Speaking Spanish

Photo : Scott Eisen ( Getty Images )

When it comes to racist, hateful behavior the assumption is that young, white men have the market cornered. Two white women in Massachusetts decided to prove that they can be just as trash as their male counterparts.

NBC News reports that 25-year-olds Jenny Ennamorati and Stephanie Armstrong assaulted a mother and daughter for speaking Spanish. They began to physically assault the two and yelled comments such as “This is America, speak English,” and “Go back to your fucking country.” The tried and true rallying call for those who are both white and awful. Ennamorati and Armstrong were charged with misdemeanor counts of assault and battery as well as felony counts of violating constitutional rights with bodily harm. Ennamorati faces an additional felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for kicking the victims with her shoed foot. The mother who identifies only as Ms. Vasquez wants the police to investigate this as a hate crime.

Advertisement

The assaulters claimed that they had been drinking prior to the assault. Ah yes, the old “I can’t be racist, I was drunk,” defense. It’s amazing that this is still an excuse folks use. I’ve been plenty drunk. At most I will belligerently explain to you why Gremlins 2: The New Batch is the superior Gremlins movie, actually. At no point has “Is this mother fucker speaking Spanish?” popped in my head as an acceptable thing to say. The reason why is because being drunk doesn’t make you racist. Being racist makes you racist, the alcohol only gives you the confidence to express it.

This a horrible thing for anyone to experience. Ms. Vasquez states that both she and her daughter are afraid to speak Spanish in public anymore. You shouldn’t have to be afraid to speak your native tongue. I truly hope that the family receives the justice they deserve.