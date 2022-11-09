As thousands of Georgians went to vote in the midterm elections weighing in on competitive Governor and Senate races, there was trouble with two particular poll workers. Johns Creek resident Laura Kronen and her son were fired from working at the Ocee Library polling location in Johns Creek minutes before polls opened for “questionable social media posts,” according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The Facebook post in question shows Kronen at the Jan. 6 insurrection. A Fulton poll worker filed a complaint with Fulton’s elections office on Monday about “comments made by another poll worker during a virtual poll worker event Sunday and on social media.” The secretary of state’s office was consulted on the matter, and the state office then agreed there was something to this.

the caption reads:“I stood up for what’s right today in Washington DC. This election was a sham. Mike Pence is a traitor. I was tear gassed FOUR times. I have pepper spray in my throat. I stormed the Capitol building. And my children have had the best learning experience of their lives.”

The AJC also noted Kronen sells merchandise, including stickers and T-shirts reading “CONSPIRACY THEORIST,” and she describes herself on Twitter as a “Conservative,” “Vaccine Virgin,” and “Patriot Life Coach.”

In a Twitter post, Kronen indicated that she and her son signed up to be poll workers because Dinesh D’Souza included Fulton County in his election falsehood-ridded movie, “2000 Mules.”

Chief operating officer for the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, Gabriel Sterling, was puzzled about how late this was found when talking to CNN’s Erin Burnett.

“I think it would have been better if they found out earlier and worked with the people, but since it was so last-minute and it came to light so late, I leave it to Fulton County,” Sterling said.