Yes, everything is about race.

From the quality of food we have access to, to the education we receive, to the healthcare and housing obstacles we endure, to my woefully unremarkable bank account, guess what factors into all of this shit? You guessed it—race.



But everything isn’t racist.



Sometimes a joke or comment is just tasteless or inappropriate. Sometimes it’s just not your place to speak on certain matters. Sometimes the world would be a much better place if every Kyle or Kylie took 13 seconds to consider the consequences of their actions prior to parking their foot in their mouth or becoming a headline.



Enter Bette Midler.



On Wednesday, the self-appointed “ally” who once deemed women “the niggers of the world” took a jab at Donald Trump. More specifically, a picture from one of his reelection rallies, in which she accuses our Kleptocrat-In-Chief of exploiting race for personal gain.

“Look, there are African American men in this shot!” she tweeted, presumably between guffaws. “How much did he pay them to be “blackground”?

Get it? Blackground?



As in black people in the background?



As in a white woman’s portmanteau that nobody asked for?



I would be lying if I said I wasn’t mildly entertained by Middler’s refusal to accept her place. I would also be lying if I said I was offended.



Thankfully, MAGA came out of the woodwork to speak on black folks’ behalf and blast the revered actress for being—racist?

And because there’s always one:



Well, shit. Maybe she is racist!



Wait, no she’s not.



And sometimes you just gotta eat shit and ride this one out on your own because clearly, this is a pattern.



So good luck with all that, Bette. And hopefully, you evolve into an actual ally instead of just playing one on social media.