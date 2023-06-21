When Mills first revealed that she and the two-time all-star had allegedly been involved in a sexual relationship for some time now, the conversation surrounding their fling was intriguing (and funny at times).

But the fact that she’s dragged this conversation on much longer than it needed to be has been exhausting for everyone on Twitter.

We get it. You allegedly had a relationship, you’re hurt, and you miss him. Now please move on, and rant about Zion in the peace of your own home and not on social media, because we’re all very tired of it.

NBA Twitter Reaction

Everyone on NBA Twitter was just as excited that Twitter ended Moriah Mills’ nonstop rant and they were not afraid to make their feelings known just minutes after her account was suspended.

Hopefully, Moriah and the rest of NBA Twitter can go back to enjoying the offseason and focus more on what players are doing on the court instead of what they are doing off of it.