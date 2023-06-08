This is not something I wanted to write about. I don’t enjoy discussing the personal lives of NBA players, especially when children are involved.

But, this messy situation Zion Williamson has himself in the middle of cannot be ignored.

On Tuesday, the star forward for the New Orleans Pelicans and his girlfriend announced that they’re expecting a baby girl. Happy news, right?

Williamson’s girlfriend, Akhkeema, even posted a cute little video of the gender reveal party they had with family and friends.

Our Gender Reveal Party With Friends & Family

Though many on NBA Twitter thought that would be the end of it, we were VERY wrong.

Nearly 24 hours later on Wednesday, as fans were looking forward to game 3 of the NBA Finals, a woman on social media started to post a flurry of tweets aimed at our lucky NBA superstar who’s expecting a baby.

Instagram model and porn star Moriah Mills started a claim that she’s been in a longtime relationship with the athletic freak that is Zion Williamson.

But, she didn’t just post empty claims. This woman had receipts – a lot of them.

This is just a fraction of the tweets Mills let off Wednesday afternoon. She accuses him of everything under the sun, including cheating on her, paying her monthly, flying her out to New Orleans to live there, and more.

She even claimed to work as his part-time therapist, claiming she was motivating him to be the “next king” to LeBron James.

After her 24-tweet diatribe against Williamson, she then claimed she was being harassed by the family of Akhkeema, the woman having the NBA all-star’s baby.

The wildest thing about this whole situation is that it occurred while Zion was probably missing 65 percent of this NBA season. He played in only 29 of a possible 82 games. Not to mention, he also sat out for the entire 2021-2022 season due to a fractured foot.

One of the most exciting players in the league just hasn’t been able to stay healthy for the past two years. But it hasn’t stopped him from using other lower extremities off the court.

Instead of discussing potential Dame Lillard or Chris Paul landing spots, NBA Twitter is making nonstop memes about Zion Williamson and the messy situation he’s allegedly involved in. I don’t envy him.