Whatever personal feelings one may hold about vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris’ history as a prosecutor, attorney general and senator, the vast majority of lawyers, legal scholars and criminal justice experts agree on one inarguable fact:



She is not Mike Pence.

Unlike Pence, Harris wears a mask. Harris doesn’t think COVID-19 will take a self-care hiatus on Election Day. And when Vice President and gay conversion therapy advocate Mike Pence was bungling the economic and medical response to a certain global pandemic, Sen. Harris was writing legislation to introduce environmental, educational and economic solutions to the coronavirus conversation.

The Root can also confirm that Harris was not standing in a coronavirus cesspool on Thursday night blaming Black protesters for the violence in Kenosha, Wis., after an armed white-wing extremist opened fire on people protesting a police officer opening fire on an unarmed Black man.

How do we know?

The Root has obtained exclusive footage of Harris’ recent conversation with civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who represents many of the victims and families affected by police brutality. Crump, who has never met with Mike Pence, Donald Trump or a police union (because...y’all know), talked with the senator as she was probably figuring out how she was going to clean up after she mopped the floor with Pence in the upcoming presidential debate.

The two attorneys talked about the recent incidents of police brutality and how to transform that pain into actionable policy.

“If you go into upper-middle-class suburbs, you will not see the kind of police presence you see in other communities,” Harris explained. “But what you will see, you will see well-funded schools...You will see families who have jobs that pay them a minimum wage so they don’t have to worry about putting food on the table at the end of the month or paying rent. You will see families that have access to healthcare that is affordable and available. What you will see is small businesses that have access to capital. These are the things that you see in healthy communities and healthy communities are safe communities.”



Noting the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington, Harris added that reform requires “accountability and consequences” for police officers, which includes a national standard for use of force and reigning in qualified immunity.

In a separate conversation, Mike Pence squinted his eyes, tilted his head in a gesture of mock sympathy and said: “Law and order...Jesus...Make America...Constitution...404 Error...Racism file not found.”

A team of white coat-wearing engineers rushed into the room, opened the VP’s earhole with a Phillips head screwdriver, frowned and informed us that they’d have to reboot Pence before he could finish the interview.