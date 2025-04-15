Tupac Murder Suspect In Some Serious Trouble...But Not For What You Think

Duane “Keefe D” Davis, the man accused in the fatal shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur, managed to get himself in more trouble while awaiting trial behind bars. The jury verdict is finally in determining whether he’ll face prison time for a crime unrelated to the famous shooting.

This Mother's Day We Revisit 2Pac's "Dear Mama" on UR FAV TRAK CC Share Subtitles Off

English This Mother's Day We Revisit 2Pac's "Dear Mama" on UR FAV TRAK

The jury’s April 9 verdict stems from a December 2024 incident. Davis was in custody when he got into a brawl with a fellow inmate after a personal visit, per KTNV. Video footage of the scene shows Davis walking with a security guard past the other inmate and pivoting toward him. Davis appeared to then restrain the inmate in a headlock. The two punched each other while dragging themselves to the ground.

Advertisement

The security guard appeared to grab something from his pocket, presumably pepper spray, and point it at the two while they fought on the ground. Davis asserted to officers he was standing his ground, per Complex. However, there are little to no details as to why he had beef with the other inmate.

Las Vegas jury finds Tupac murder suspect ‘Keffe D’ guilty in jail fight

Regardless of the reason, a jury found Davis guilty of two counts: battery by a prisoner and issuing challenges to fight. He’ll return to court for sentencing on May 27. However, he’s still up for trial for the shooting death of the “California Love” rapper from back in 1996.

Advertisement

Prosecutors are holding on to his prior interviews where he confessed to being part of the murder as part of a “proffer agreement.” Davis is also the last man alive out of the group of men who were allegedly in the vehicle when the shots were fired.

Advertisement

However, in an interview with ABC News from behind bars, he maintained his innocence.

Advertisement

“I’m innocent. I ain’t kill nobody. Never killed nobody. They don’t have no evidence against me. Prove that I orchestrated this. You’re key witness orchestrated this. Their top witness is the lead suspect,” he told the outlet.

The Shakur murder trial is set to begin in February 2026.