Tucker Carlson's Top Writer Resigns After Being Revealed as a Racist (On the Internet)

I know you will not clutch your pearls in surprise when I tell you that one of the writers behind the notoriously racist Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News has been revealed to be a virulent racist.



After CNN broke the news that Blake Neff has been spending his time basically testing out material for Carlson’s show on the Internet forum AutoAdmit, the writer tendered his resignation.

Just weeks ago, Neff responded to a post on the forum asking “Would u let a JET BLACK congo n****er do lasik eye surgery on u for 50% off?” with, “I wouldn’t get LASIK from an Asian for free, so no.”

On June 5, he wrote on AutoAdmit “Black doods staying inside playing Call of Duty is probably one of the biggest factors keeping crime down.”



Other posts by Neff included jokes about Sandra Bland, screeds on George Floyd and Micheal Brown, and racist tropes like “there’s a suicidal impulse to Western peoples that honestly feels almost biological in origin,” and that Black Lives Matter protestors are “coming after” whites that pretty much echo sentiments spewed by Carlson on his TV show.

Performing surprise and outrage, the Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace sent a memo to employees on Friday saying that they had swiftly accepted Neff’s resignation.

“Make no mistake, actions such as his cannot and will not be tolerated at any time in any part of our work force,” wrote Scott and Wallace.

I did clutch my pearls a bit at Neff’s obsessive posting about the private life of women who he was friends with on Facebook, betraying his inner incel as well as his racism.



From CNN:

In 2015, Neff started a thread on AutoAdmit mocking a woman, with whom he was friends on Facebook and whom he described as an “Azn megashrew,” sharing posts she had written about her dating life. “I won’t put up a pic but it’s probably relevant to say that she’s a slightly overweight Azn woman who is in her mid-30s and definitely looks it,” Neff wrote. Through the years, the thread has generated nearly 1,000 comments — many of which used vulgar racist, sexist, and dehumanizing language to mock the woman. Neff also said he did not want other posters to harass her, but did not stop them from identifying her and posting links to her account. He also posted some photos from her account that did not show her face and continued posting about her dating life for years after the other posters had identified her. In March 2020, Neff started another lengthy thread mocking a separate woman with whom he was connected on social media. The woman had posted about freezing her eggs, and Neff apparently found that worth deriding in the AutoAdmit forum. He began posting about her in March of this year, in a thread he titled “Disaster: WuFlu outbreak endangers aging shrew’s quest to freeze eggs.”

Neff has written for Carlson’s show for years, and bragged recently in an interview that “Anything [Carlson is] reading off the teleprompter, the first draft was written by me.”

Carlson also thanked Neff in the acknowledgements of his book for his work to “greatly improve” his show on Fox.

Carlson is expected to address the matter on his show on Monday.