Tucker Carlson Continues to Have Trouble With Honesty and Then Says He’s Going on Vacation, Which Is Probably a Lie

Photo : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

Imagine being so racist and sexist that you find a job that literally allows you to be racist and sexist and that still isn’t enough. So you use a fake name to be even more sexist and racist online.



Advertisement

That was Blake Neff.



This is Blake Neff:

Advertisement

Neff was the chief writer for Tucker Carlson Tonight but he was also “CharlesXII,” the online name he used to say even more vile shit online that he couldn’t say on the show. The funny thing is, do you blame him? I mean please go back and look at his photo as he’s not one of God’s favorites.



Well, Neff got found out on Friday and resigned. The thing is, Fox News was fine with him being racist and sexist and combing his hair from the middle of his scalp to the front of his head; he resigned for being too racist and sexist for Fox News which didn’t seem to like that. Well, at least not publicly.



CNN did the lord’s work and found Neff’s racist message posts and outed him.



On Monday night, Tucker Carlson announced that Neff was no longer with the show and that Carlson would be taking a long-planned vacation to do some trout fishing. Tucker Carlson has a problem with the truth. He could barely bring himself to speak about Neff being let go, and then he conveniently announces that he has a vacation on the books to go trout fishing, which sounds like bullshit because everyone knows that Fox News hosts go hunting!



Advertisement

“First, what Blake wrote anonymously was wrong. We don’t endorse those words. They have no connection to this show. It is wrong to attack people for qualities they cannot control,” Carlson said Monday night.



“In this country, we judge people for what they do, not for how they were born. We often say that, because we mean it. We will continue to defend that principle, often alone among national news programs, because it is essential. Nothing is more important.”



Advertisement

Bwhwahahahahahaha.



If Carlson and his perpetually 14-year-old ass face doesn’t get the hell out of here with his racist ass and go “trout fishing” or wherever he’s going during this time.



Advertisement

Plus, Fox News has a history of sending its news anchors on well-timed vacations during scandals.



From the New York Daily News:



Other Fox News hosts have coincidentally also found themselves with scheduled time off in the middle of scandals, including Carlson himself last year after he claimed that white supremacy was a hoax. Laura Ingraham took a recess from “The Ingraham Angle” in March 2018 after mocking Parkland survivor David Hogg, while Bill O’Reilly left for some “R&R” in April 2017 after news broke of his $13 million settlement with five women who accused him of sexual harassment. He never returned to the air.

Advertisement

Carlson also had this to say about Neff’s critics: “Blake fell short of that standard and he has paid a very heavy price for it. But we should also point out, to the ghouls now beating their chests in triumph at the destruction of a young man, that self-righteousness also has its costs,” the Fox News host said, the Post reports. “We are all human. When we pretend we are holy, we are lying. When we pose as blameless in order to hurt other people, we are committing the gravest sin of all. And we will be punished for it. There’s no question.”

In the words of my fake aunt Gladys: “Bitch, if you don’t get the hell out before I put down this shot glass and whoop your ass.”



Advertisement

Well Carlson was quick to admonish those who criticized Neff’s fuck up, which included such hits as, “Black doods staying inside playing Call of Duty is probably one of the biggest factors keeping crime down” and “Honestly given how tired black people always claim to be, maybe the real crisis is their lack of sleep.”



But Carlson didn’t get into specifics as to what Neff wrote because then, well, who are we kidding? His viewers wouldn’t give a shit. But CNN did point out that in addition to being a racist piece of bile, Neff also had a five-yearlong “thread attacking a woman and posting personal information about her ‘that has invited other users to mock her and invade her privacy.’”



Advertisement

Don’t get it twisted; Neff will be working by the end of this week as he’ll probably get picked up by Carlson’s former news site the Daily Caller, where they appreciate Neff’s level of racist bullshit.