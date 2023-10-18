Trust and Believe, Jada Pinkett Smith Is Not Telling Us Everything

Don’t think you’re getting the straight dope, people. Or at least not all of it.

When it comes to Jada and Will, a Black “goals” couple not that long ago, we don’t know what we think we know.

In other words, we don’t know squat.

Marriage is so unique to each couple, it’s all but impossible to tell who’s dogging who or if anyone is dogging anybody.

Many a long-term married couple can - and will - have a testy argument just before getting out of the car together for that dinner party with friends and colleagues. No one there will have a clue that somebody just prayed to Jesus for strength before getting out of that car. And no one will know someone is sleeping in the other room when they get home.

Of course, tell all - or even tell some - books aren’t generally part of the recipe for a successful marriage.

That Will said he was surprised by the revelations in Jada’s new book, “Worthy,” don’t speak to a whole lot of communication. And no husband I know wants to read about the inner workings of his marriage in a book.

Was Jada writing what she couldn’t just say to her husband? Whatever the motivation, it is emasculating - or at least it seems that way.

There’s so much that’s not known.

We think we know that Jada was a wanton woman.

Wasn’t she always a little too complimentary of Tupac? She admitted she had that ‘entanglement’ with musical artist August Alsina. And now she’s written this book where she reveals that she and Will have been separated for the past seven years.

Strike One. Strike Two. You’re out, Jada.

If there’s a Black Hussy theme song, Jada is hearing it everywhere she goes right about now.

How dare she? Robbed the cradle with that young singer and now she’s telling folks she and Will haven’t been together for years…

Except…

Didn’t Will and Jada have a separation? Do we really know when it began - or what caused it?

And let’s take stock of Will’s reaction to Jada’s ‘bombshell’ revelations. He wrote to The New York Times that, “When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in. You can easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.”

You know what he didn’t say? “I’m shocked, utterly shocked, that you did that young singer…and, we’re separated? Who knew?”

Perhaps that infamous slap was more about Will compensating than about Chris Rock making a bad joke. I know I’ve been a narcissistic dog, babe. But I will not let this man make fun of you on national television. Not MY wife!

Good genes, a good trainer and a better bank account have kept folks like Will and Jada looking fantastic well into their 50s. They are talented, accomplished, famous.

And we don’t know the first thing about them. Not really.

There’s been endless chatter about Will Smith hooking up with Margot Robbie, his co-star in the 2015 movie “Focus.”

Robbie, straight up geothermal, would make the strongest of men lose some focus.

That “Focus” movie came out just before the reported Will-Jada separation. Except…Will and Jada say they aren’t going to divorce. Or they aren’t going to divorce any time soon. Or, ever…?

Maybe, as you read this, Will and Jada and Margo and August are in a hot tub, drinking Merlot and toasting sales of Jada’s book.

Like I said, folks: we don’t know what we think we know.

Wayne Washington is a journalist based in Florida