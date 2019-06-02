Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s reelection campaign Twitter account was lampooned by social media on Saturday for being as dumb as Donald himself. The Official “Trump War Room” claimed it was “fake news” that Trump had labeled Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, as “nasty” (his favorite misogynistic insult for women)—the only problem was they denied the quote while posting a clip of Trump clearly calling her just that.

Trump made the disparaging comment to British tabloid The Sun during an interview in the Oval Office Friday. In 2016, Meghan Markle told TV host Larry Wilmore that Donald Trump was “misogynistic ... and SO vocal about it,” including the claim she’d move to Canada if he were elected. When Trump and The Sun discussed Markle’s unflattering-yet-completely-true comments about Trump, the orange crybaby replied “I didn’t know she was nasty.”

The Official Trump War Room apparently thought they could gaslight the entire world by posting the audio clip with the caption: “Here is what he actually said. Listen for yourself!”

Twitter listened, and laughed, and laughed, and laughed.

The attempt to insult while claiming he didn’t actually insult is reminiscent of one of Trump’s 2017 tweets when he threw shade at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, calling him ‘short and fat’ while claiming that’s what he wasn’t doing.

Trump’s childish, un-presidential, and undiplomatic comments to The Sun ahead of his state visit to London on Monday completely buck protocol and tactfulness, particularly within these delicate times where international diplomacy is needed. When he meets the Queen he’s almost certain to continue embarrassing himself.