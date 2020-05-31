Trump's Phone Call With George Floyd's Family Went as Well as You'd Expect

Photo : Mandel Ngan ( AFP via Getty Images )

Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, says President Trump barely gave him a chance to speak during a recent phone conversation about the killing of his brother by police in Minneapolis.

Philonise described his call with the president as “fast” in an interview with Al Sharpton on MSNBC.

“He didn’t give me the opportunity to even speak. It was hard. I was trying to talk to him but he just kept like pushing me off like ‘I don’t want to hear what you’re talking about,” Floyd said. “I just told him I want justice. I said that I can’t believe that they committed a modern-day lynching in broad daylight.”

Trump said on Friday that he had spoken to members of George Floyd’s family and that they were “terrific people,” CNN reports.

It remains to be seen if he will pivot to attacking them on social media since his lackluster attempt to mimic empathy has been revealed as a failure.

Philonise said he also had a phone conversation with former vice president and current presidential candidate Joe Biden about his brother, who was captured on video in his final moments of life as a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

“I never had to beg a man before but I asked could he please, please get justice for my brother, please. Because I need it, I just don’t want to see him on a shirt like those other guys. Nobody deserves that,” Philonise said he told Biden.

Watch the full interview below: