President Trump usually delivers his nonsensical rants on Twitter, but every once and a while, when the blood moon meets Mars, the president graces the public with a goodly gook of mishmash that serves as an official statement.



On Friday, the president of people who put rain boots on their dogs stopped on the White House lawn to yell towards reporters about how there was no collusion with Russia and that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation is a “witch hoax!”

Oh, and Trump couldn’t waste the opportunity to take a victory lap when asked about the soft-sentencing for former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who received almost four years in prison, despite facing anywhere from 19 to 24 years for a variety of crimes.

Trump noted that he felt badly for Manafort, who lied to Congress to protect the mafia boss, and Trump falsely claimed that the judge in Manafort’s case found that there was “no collusion” between his campaign and Russia.

“The judge said there was no collusion with Russia!” Trump said. “It’s got nothing to do with Russia, it’s a collusion hoax, it’s a collusion witch hoax! I don’t collude with Russia!” Raw Story reports.

To further drive his point home, Trump then again repeated the “no collusion” mantra.

“No collusion with Russia, there was absolutely none!” he said. “The judge, I mean, for whatever reason, I was very honored by it, also made the statement that this had nothing to do with collusion with Russia. So, you know, keep it going, keep the hoax going, it’s just a hoax!”

Watch the nonsensical rant by the president of people who use duct tape as fashion.