Photo: Alex Edelman (Getty Images)

During a meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook, President Trump mistakenly called him “Tim Apple.”



It didn’t happen in private. White House snitch Kellyanne Conway didn’t use her burner phone to share this with the media; the moment was televised. It happened during a White House meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board and it was shared all over social media. If you’ve not seen it, here it is below.

Instead of owning it or even better, ignoring it, the president has not only tried to shift the narrative, he even told a room full of Republican donors that it never happened.

Trump’s first lie was Friday, when he told donors that he actually said “‘Tim Cook Apple’ really fast, and the ‘Cook’ part of the sentence was soft. But all you heard from the ‘fake news,’ he said, was ‘Tim Apple,’” Axios reports.

His second lie walked back the first one and probably because someone on staff reminded him that the moment was captured and shared all over social media.

Who just randomly decides to save time and combines a person’s name a company to shave off a millisecond? Basically Trump is so far beyond the rest of us that he’s verbally text messaging when he speaks. Trump is also a liar who lies without thought because that’s what Olympic-level liars do. They lie for sport. They lie because they can.

Why is Trump trying to save face with this story?

Because Trump can’t stand being the orange-butt of a joke. He can’t stand knowing that the world is laughing at him. It’s been a sore spot for him his entire life. And make no mistake, everyone was laughing at him.

His favorite child Ivanka was laughing at him.

Cook even changed his Twitter name:

“I just thought, why would you lie about that,” one of the donors in attendance told Axios. “It doesn’t even matter!”



This donor doesn’t know Trump since in Trump world being the target of joke is the only thing that matters and Trump will do anything to change that story around.