Trump's Jenga Tower Set to Fall as Dems Unveil 2 Articles of Impeachment

And so it begins.



The slippery slope leading the president into a fiery pit of embarrassment starts today after House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment against President Trump.

According to the Washington Post, the articles of impeachment alleged that Trump “abused the power of his office and obstructed Congress in its investigation of his conduct regarding Ukraine.”

“We must be clear: No one, not even the president, is above the law,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said at a news conference. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and other House leaders were there gloating, looking like unmasked members of the Watchmen.

Trump’s in trouble for tying Ukraine aide to dirt on the possible 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Trump tried to leverage a trip to the White House and funds that had already been approved to help “Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky” in exchange for an investigation into the Bidens.

“He endangers our democracy, he endangers our national security,” Nadler said. “Our next election is at risk ... That is why we must act now.”

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.