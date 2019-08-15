Photo: Tasos Katopodis (Getty Images)

No power group can last forever: Destiny’s Child broke up. So did the Fat Boys and Van Jones and black people. So it’s only fitting that Fox News and the president’s relationship would be coming to an end, if it isn’t already over, and that’s because the news station that acts as Donald Trump’s personal Netflix had the audacity to publish an accurate poll showing that Trump’s disapproval numbers are near an all-time high.



According to the Hill, Trump’s disapproval rating jumped five percentage points to 56 percent in a Fox News survey released Wednesday, just one point shy of the record high of 57 percent in October 2017.



From the Hill:

Forty-three percent of respondents said they approve of Trump’s job performance, down from 46 percent last month. The record low for Trump approval in Fox News’s polling is 38 percent, also from October of 2017. Trump has the disapproval of a record number of men, at 53 percent, white men, 46 percent, and independents, 64 percent, according to the survey. Researchers surveyed 1,013 registered voters nationwide from Aug. 11 to 13. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

The poll was taken shortly after the nation suffered two mass shootings, one of them racially motivated, which many believe was ignited by Trump’s divisive rhetoric.

According to the Hill, Trump’s response to the incidents received a dismal 37 percent approval rating, while 46 percent said “they believe his administration has made the country less safe from mass shootings.”

Fifty-nine percent of voters polled are unhappy with the way things are going in the country and believe that Trump is “tearing the country apart,” compared to only 31 percent who say he is “drawing the country together.” Two years ago, those numbers stood at 56 percent and 33 percent, respectively, the Hill reports.