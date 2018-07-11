Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

Court papers released Wednesday show that President Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, aka Paulie Walnuts—as he’s known in the mafia...erm, White House ... fine, no one calls him that, but Paulie Walnuts is living like a boss in jail. That’s because his solitary confinement cell is a “large private room with a shower, a telephone, workspace and a laptop,” reports the New York Daily News.



Paulie Walnuts’ digs are so nice that he was even heard bragging on the phone that he’s being treated like “VIP,” which is this case stands for, “Very Important Paulie.”

As Paulie Walnuts awaits trial in the Northern Neck Regional Jail in Warsaw, Va., his lawyers initially tried to complain that he was facing hardships and unable to receive and review documents that he needs to prepare for his case.

Well, special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s team, the team that is currently looking into Trump’s Russia ties and is partly responsible for Paulie Walnuts’ incarceration, called bullshit.

“Contrary to Manafort’s assertions about his jail conditions, Manafort is in a private unit in which he can review materials and prepare for trial,” prosecutors for Mueller revealed in their own filing.



Here’s how the Daily News breaks down Paulie Walnuts’ own admission that he’s living like a boss in jail:

Prosecutors said that Manafort has made more than 100 phone calls with his attorneys in addition to multiple visits each week, countering his claims that he has been limited by his incarceration, NPR first reported. “I’ve gone through all the discovery now,” he said in a taped phone call. In another call recorded by Mueller’s team, Manafort admits that he is able to visit with his lawyers every day, and that he has “all my files like I would at home.” “On the monitored prison phone calls, Manafort has mentioned that he is being treated like a ‘VIP,’ ” the court papers say.

The funniest part of the whole story is after Paulie Walnuts learned that he was going to be moved from his current jail to a detention center in Alexandria, Va., to be closer to the court where his trial is set to begin on July 25, Manafort asked if he could stay where he was he currently being housed.

“The longtime Trump associate is awaiting separate trials in Washington and Alexandria on a host of fraud, money laundering and conspiracy charges,” says the News.

