Trump Won’t Do Virtual Debate, Wants to Take His Coronavirus on the Road Instead

President Trump wants to yell at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in person or he doesn’t want to yell at all.



On Thursday, the organizing commission of the debates announced that in order to protect Biden from getting the president’s coronavirus—which the president claims is gone and healed, because God—they wanted to move the debates to a virtual platform, and Trump was like, fuck no.



“I’m not going to do a virtual debate,” Trump, who, I know it seems like months ago given how quickly news moves, was diagnosed with coronavirus just last week, told Fox Business. He added that the Commission on Presidential Debates is “trying to protect” Democratic nominee Joe Biden.



“I’m not going to waste my time with a virtual debate. That’s not what debating is all about. You sit behind a computer and do a debate, that is ridiculous,” Trump said, adding that virtual debates mean moderators could cut him off and he ain’t going for that.



The commission said Thursday morning that the second presidential debate on Oct. 15 in Miami would take the form of a virtual town hall meeting “to protect the health and safety of all involved.” The commission said the candidates would participate from separate, remote locations and the moderator and meeting participants from Miami. Biden’s campaign indicated that the former vice president would participate. “Vice President Biden looks forward to speaking directly to the American people and comparing his plan for bringing the country together and building back better with Donald Trump’s failed leadership on the coronavirus that has thrown the strong economy he inherited into the worst downturn since the Great Depression,” campaign spokesperson Kate Bedingfield said in a statement.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, who also was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, composed a statement using his COVID-19 fingers criticizing the debate commission’s “pathetic” effort to “rush to Joe Biden’s defense.”

And then get this: Stepien claimed that instead of holding a virtual debate, Trump would hold a campaign rally instead.



“Here are the facts: President Trump will have posted multiple negative tests prior to the debate, so there is no need for this unilateral declaration,” Stepien said. “The safety of all involved can easily be achieved without canceling a chance for voters to see both candidates go head to head. We’ll pass on this sad excuse to bail out Joe Biden and do a rally instead.”



Umm, does Trump understand how the coronavirus works and that he could potentially still be infected and possibly still contagious while going on his racism pep rally? Also, we clearly see that outdoor events don’t work without social distancing since that whole Rose Garden event has turned out to be a super spreader kegger that they aren’t even contact tracing for because and, I can’t stress this enough, the TRUMP ADMINISTRATION DOESN’T GIVE A FUCK ABOUT ANY OF US. And that includes even those who support him.



So for now, next week’s debate is off but we also know that Trump is a liar so anything could happen. There is a final debate scheduled for Oct. 22, but if I’m Biden, I’d skip that one because fuck that guy.

