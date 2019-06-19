Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump believes what he wants to believe.



Not only can he not be swayed, but he doesn’t even want to hear anything that isn’t remotely close to what he believes. As it stands, Trump doesn’t believe DNA evidence, pollsters, his own CIA or the FBI director. If God himself came down from heaven and told Donald Trump that he was wrong about the 1989 incident where five young men wrongly convicted in a case where a female jogger was raped and beaten almost to death in Central Park, Trump would ask that God be escorted out of the Oval Office.



Advertisement

So it’s fitting, if not expected, that the president of people who refuse to wash their legs told reporters that he wouldn’t be apologizing to the Exonerated Five. After a reporter asked Trump whether he’d issue an apology to the five young men who spent years in prison before a serial rapist admitted to the attacks, Trump said:



“Why do you bring this question up now? It’s an interesting time to bring it up,” he said, BBC reports.

Advertisement

Trump apparently doesn’t have Netflix and was therefore unaware that famed director Ava DuVernay’s four-part series When They See Us has been trending. Trump reportedly only watches Russian urine porn on the internet.

“You have people on both sides of that. They admitted their guilt. If you look at Linda Fairstein and if you look at some of the prosecutors, they think that the city should never have settled that case. So we’ll leave it at that.”

Advertisement

At the time of the case, Trump’s punk ass took out a full-page ad in several New York papers, spending some $85,000 calling for the teenagers to be executed for the assault. Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam, and Korey Wise were convicted of the attack and sentenced to some seven to 13 years, respectively, the Independent reports.

Advertisement

“BRING BACK THE DEATH PENALTY. BRING BACK OUR POLICE!” the ad read.

“I want to hate these murderers and I always will. I am not looking to psychoanalyze or understand them, I am looking to punish them.”

Advertisement

In 2002, Matias Reyes, a serial rapist already serving life in prison came forward to admit to the attack. After DNA evidence confirmed Reyes account, the teens’ sentences were vacated in 2002 and they settled a wrongful conviction lawsuit with the city of New York in 2014 for $41 million.