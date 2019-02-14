Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

The president lost the wall.



Despite billing himself as the great negotiator who will get the deals done, his strong-arm tactics proved ineffective, highly ineffective. The president drove the government into the longest standstill in American history, demanding full funding for his border wall. In the end, he not only got no funding for his wall, but he got publicly humiliated.

Now, with the possibility of another government shutdown on the horizon, the president is forced to sign another bill to keep the government open and because he can’t admit that he’s been defeated, the president has reportedly noted that he will also declare a national emergency.

There is no emergency at the border. There never has been. But the truth hasn’t stopped the president and his cronies from declaring that the country is being invaded by Mexican Transformers that not only change from cars into robots, but also smuggle drugs when they aren’t battling precious white babies.

“President Trump will sign the government funding bill, and as he has stated before, he will also take other executive action—including a national emergency—to ensure we stop the national security and humanitarian crisis at the border,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement, viewed by CNBC.

Advertisement

“The president is once again delivering on his promise to build the wall, protect the border, and secure our great country,” she added. She also noted that she is practiced in the spiritual gift of demon-speak and as such, she understands everything that the president says even when he’s not speaking.

Because Trump is a known liar, we have to wait until he’s actually signed the bill and actually declared a national emergency to see if he’s really going to follow through with anything.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whom Trump refers to as OfNancy has already noted that she“may” file a legal challenge and will review her options, CNBC reports.

Advertisement

What Trump can’t admit is that he lost his wall. The money in this latest bill is a fraction of the money he’s asked for and significantly less than he could have gotten earlier in the shutdown. The national emergency will most likely be held up in the courts and the border will continue to be wall-less and somehow all of America will be fine.

Except for Trump, he won’t be fine because he lost and he can’t stand losing.