Trump Will Be the First President to Attend an Anti-Abortion Event. 53 Percent of White Women Wept

President Trump has been clear since day one that he will not be the president of all Americans. In fact, he’s been pretty clear since the beginning that he only planned to represent white supremacist men. If you think that a person like this would have had a hard time being elected, you’d be forgetting two things: Russia and white women.



Surely Russia aided Trump in stealing the election, but it didn’t help matters that 53 percent of white women voted against their self-interest and voted for Trump and now, because Trump is a spineless sack of shape-shifting vomit, he will become the first sitting president to attend the annual anti-abortion “March for Life” on Friday.



According to the New York Post, the president announced the appearance on Twitter:

“We are so excited for him to experience in person how passionate our marchers are about life and protecting the unborn,” t he head of the march, Jeanne Mancini, said, the Post reports.



Trump doesn’t give a shit about a fetus’ right to life, but you know who does? Vice President Mike Pence, who in 2017, “became the highest elected leader to attend the march, and addressed the massive crowds of anti-abortion demonstrators.”

“Life is winning again in America,” Pence told the demonstrators, the Post reports.

This is clearly about Trump appealing to his Christian Right base; that or he’s trying to beat out Pence for being the highest elected official to attend. Either way, this is 53 percent of white women’s fault. But tell me more about those pink pussy hats.