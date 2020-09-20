Trump Wants to Include Funding for His White History Curriculum in Tik Tok Purchase Deal

Photo : Alex Edelman ( Getty Images )

I am of the opinion that Donald Trump’s entire existence in office has been geared towards reinforcing white nationalism and white supremacy. Even his incessant pandering for Black comradery has been all about gaining the Black vote, converting Black people to social and political conservatism and, ultimately, proving the non-existence of systemic racism in America.

After all his mini-dick-energy blustering about banning the social media platform Tik Tok from America, the Tropicana-neo-Nazi-in-chief announced Saturday that he has approved a deal that changes things.

From CNN:

President Donald Trump said Saturday he has approved a deal between TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, and Oracle (ORCL), temporarily averting a ban on TikTok in US app stores. The Commerce Department confirmed in a statement Saturday evening that it would delay — by one week — restrictions that were originally to take effect on Sunday. ByteDance will continue to be majority owner of TikTok under the agreement Trump said he approved, according to a person familiar with the matter. Speaking to reporters, Trump said he approved the deal “in concept.” “I have given the deal my blessing,” Trump said. “If they get it done, that’s great. If they don’t, that’s okay, too.” The deal will also include Wal-Mart (WMT), Trump said, adding that “the security will be 100 percent. They’ll be using separate clouds and very, very powerful security.” Trump said the deal will also include a $5 billion fund for US education, though he did not say which companies would be making the payment. Trump had previously expressed a desire for the companies to make a payment to the US Treasury, but was surprised when he was told such an arrangement would be illegal.

That last part is crucial.

On Friday, The Root reported that the president of crippling white fragility announced his “All Lives Matter” response to the New York Times’ Pulitzer-Prize winning collection of Black-centered American history The 1619 Project—which he has repeatedly denounced as an inaccurate depiction of U.S. history that gets white people all in their brittle-ass feelings depicts America in a negative way. So he decided to promote the “1776 Commission.”

Forget the fact that there is not an institution of K-12 education in the country that has not taught the living fuck out the history of America gaining its independence. Let’s talk about the fact that a Black woman journalist—Nikole Hannah-Jones—decided to direct a rare teaching of history that centers the institution of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans. Let’s talk about how that project gained popularity and notoriety and the white man in the highest office in the nation got so enormously butthurt about it that he is using his (white) power as president to counter it.

In fact, y’all’s rust-colored commander with the sentient toupee is so hellbent on teaching the skewed version of American history that has always been taught, that he appears to want the Tik Tok deal to help facilitate it.

From Bloomberg.com:

As part of the arrangement, Trump told reporters at the White House the companies agreed to contribute $5 billion to an education foundation. Later, during a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Trump said “we’re going to be setting up a very large fund for the education of American youth.” He told his rally audience that in conversation with leaders of the companies, he said “do me a favor, could you put up $5 billion into a fund for education, so we can educate people as to real history of our country — the real history, not the fake history.”

It’s bad enough that we have a president that reflects and feeds conservative America’s pathological need to express jingoism at all times, but the way this administration uses all its might to reinforce whiteness as the default for all things American is why so many of us are hoping to see his ass voted out of office in November.