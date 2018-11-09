Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

The president of straight white men continues to troll the rest of America because he makes no bones about being the president of straight white men. In his latest series of tweets—which, at this point, I think Sen. Lindsey Graham is just giving his phone to the president to let him tweet so that he doesn’t start firing off missiles—the president of people who use riding mowers to pick up beer called for Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams to “move on” despite the race being too close to call.



“.@BrianKempGA ran a great race in Georgia–he won. It is time to move on!,” Trump tweeted on Friday morning, the Hill reports.

The president doesn’t give a shit about absentee and provisional ballots, which are still being counted; as far as he’s concerned, a Republican is ahead, therefore, the Democrat should concede.

According to the Associated Press, Kemp is claiming a 63,000-vote lead, with 100 percent of precincts reporting, but no one has called the race. But that hasn’t stopped Kemp from calling Ikea with his full order for the governor’s mansion. He’s already announced that he’s stepping down from his post as Georgia’s secretary of state, noting that he’s already hidden enough votes to officially be the governor.

“We are in this race until we’re convinced that every vote is counted,” Lauren Groh-Wargo, Abrams’s campaign manager, said at Thursday’s press conference. “We don’t believe any of these numbers are credible,” the Hill reports.

“These are answers that fall at the feet of Brian Kemp.”

Because Trump still had Graham’s cell phone, he took the opportunity to troll America, because that’s what a Republican president does.

“You mean they are just now finding votes in Florida and Georgia—but the Election was on Tuesday?” Trump also tweeted Friday morning, the Hill reports.



“Let’s blame the Russians and demand an immediate apology from President Putin!”

Ha. Get it?

Also, fuck this guy.