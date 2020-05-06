Trump Walks Out to ‘Live and Let Die,’ Says He’s Willing to Lose Some Lives to Save the Economy

Photo : BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI ( Getty Images )

Because the president couldn’t stay his orange ass in the White House any longer, he left Tuesday to visit a factory in Phoenix, Ariz., that makes N95 masks, and for some reason—maybe foreshadowing; definitely foreshadowing—Guns ‘N Roses’ “Live and Let Die” blared through the speakers.



When I say it was bizarre, that’s an understatement. It was so bizarre that the guy giving Trump a tour of the Honeywell International factory couldn’t even be heard the music was so loud.

Also, how stupid does Trump look wearing protective goggles and no mask to a fucking mask-making plant during a pandemic?

The music was definitely a look towards what is to come as the president has reportedly acknowledged that he’s heard all of the reports that reopening the country too soon could cause hospital overcrowding, sickness, and more death, but he doesn’t give a shit because the president isn’t here to save people, he’s here to save the economy.

“Will some people be affected? Yes. Will some people be affected badly? Yes,” Trump said, Bloomberg reports. “But we have to get our country open and we have to get it open soon.”

At this point, the only way to get the Trump administration, and Republicans for that matter, to care for the people you love would be to engulf them in a womb and refer to them as a fetus because Trump is moving forward with his plan to reopen America and no one can stop him.

Governors across the country have already begun soft openings. Hell, Atlanta is almost back in full swing as this video below shows:

The president and his band of merry racists have been bitching for over a month about reopening the country and, in turn, killing off the elderly and marginalized because they really don’t want to have to send America another stimulus check.

Bloomberg notes that Tuesday was the first time that the president “clearly and unreservedly laid out his own cost-benefit analysis of the situation.”

And get this shit: because Trump’s base is made up of yahoos and fake patriots, Trump told them—well, technically he told America but his base are the only people who actually listen to him—to think of themselves as “warriors” as they leave their homes!

He ended with this:

As it stands, the Trump administration totally fucked up the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and now America leads the world by having the largest outbreak as some 1.2 million people have been infected and more than 70,000 killed so far, Bloomberg reports.

Just a few weeks ago, Trump criticized Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for reopening salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors and gyms too soon, but on Tuesday, he was willing to sacrifice citizens to get the economy back upright.

“There’ll be more death,” he said. “The virus will pass, with or without a vaccine. And I think we’re doing very well on the vaccines but, with or without a vaccine, it’s going to pass, and we’re going to be back to normal.

“But it’s been a rough process. There is no question about it,” Trump said. “I think our economy is going to be raging” next year, he added.

Hopefully, Trump will be on the sideline if and when this should happen.