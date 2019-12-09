Trump Tweeted Over 100 Times Sunday Because He Didn’t Have Cheerleading Practice

Photo : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

With the holidays on the horizon and school winding down to a snail’s pace, the president of the United States sits alone in his sleeping coffin wearing cozy PJs and messaging with Rep. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) about which GOP boys think he’s cute. Unfortunately, this Sunday it was Graham’s turn to work the president’s slaughterhouse, so the president was super bored and like most high school girls with little to do on a slow Sunday, he began tweeting, sending over 100 tweets to his 67 million followers because he still doesn’t get that he’s:



THE GODDAMN PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!!!!!!!



From Newsweek:

The commander-in-chief tweeted a total of 105 times yesterday, or a little more than four times per hour on average, with most of his activity taking place between 10 a.m. and 6.30 p.m. The majority of his posts were retweets of content posted by other Twitter users. Trump’s tweets and re-posts on the platform were largely aimed at the impeachment process and Democrats leading the inquiry, but CNN and MMA fighter Tito Ortiz were also mentioned by the president.

We already know that when the president is tweeting, it means he’s losing, so the presidential record of 105 tweets in one day comes on the heels of “key hearings scheduled for Monday that will see Democratic lawyer Barry Berke and his Republican counterpart Stephen Castor present opening statements for and against impeachment before the House Judiciary Committee,” Newsweek reports.

And, if the president is tweeting, then we know he’s also lying. In one tweet posted Sunday morning, President Trump said: “Less than 48 hours before start of the Impeachment Hearing Hoax, on Monday, the No Due Process, Do Nothing Democrats are, believe it or not, changing the Impeachment Guidelines because the facts are not on their side. When you can’t win the game, change the rules!”

The rules haven’t changed, they just don’t suit the president. The commander of people who go “mudding” also retweeted all kinds of craziness attacking impeachment, including Rep. Jodey Arrington calling the process a “charade” and House Republican Whip Steve Scalise suggesting the inquiry was a “scam,” Newsweek reports.

And because the president thinks M ixed M artial A rts fighter Tito Ortiz is cute, he tweeted: “Congratulations to @TitoOrtiz on tonight’s huge WIN, a Great American Patriot!”

Hopefully, things will change after the holidays and Trump can get back to his normal classes, and President Stephen Miller can go back to running the country.