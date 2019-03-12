Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

Looks like Democrats aren’t the only people tired of America’s most unloved couple. Trump reportedly tried to force both daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner to resign, apparently growing tired of the negative press he believed they brought with them.



According to a new book, Kushner Inc., by journalist Vicky Ward, Trump’s plan was to use his former chief of staff John Kelly to “get rid of” the royal suckups. Trump claimed that his children “didn’t know how to play the game,” the book states, The New York Times reports.

Kelly reportedly told Trump that it would be difficult to get rid of his favorite child and her husband but later claimed that they “would make life difficult enough to force the pair to offer their resignations,” The Times reported.

Sources (not named Kellyanne Conway) told The Times that the president’s push to have his barnacles leave the White House has “come and gone in waves.”

The Hill notes that since Kelly’s resignation in December, Ivanka and Jared have both gained favor with America’s worst dad. Kushner even earned a head rub after the passage of a criminal justice reform bill he championed.

Everyone in the White House dismisses the book’s claims and a Peter Mirijanian, a spokesperson for Kushner’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, told The Times that “it seems [Ward] has written a book of fiction rather than any serious attempt to get the facts.”

“Every point that Ms. Ward mentioned in what she called her ‘fact checking’ stage was entirely false,” he also said, adding: “Correcting everything wrong would take too long and be pointless.”