Trump to Rep. Ilhan Omar: How’s Your Country Doing? Omar to Trump: This Is My Country, Ho! (OK, I Added the Ho)

Photo : Stephen Maturen ( Getty Images )

Trump knows that he’s down in the polls, so that means tickling the taint of his base, which always involves dimming the lights a bit and putting on some soft mood music and playing the musical stylings from his racist dog whistle.



Advertisement

During racism’s birthday party disguised as a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Trump took to the stage and said that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) should not be “telling us how to run our country” because she was not born in the U.S.



“How did you do where you came from? How is your country doing?” Trump asked.



Well, the president came for Omar, a member of the “the Squad,” four progressive congresswomen of color who don’t fuck around with fuckbois or fuckshit, and he found her.



Advertisement

“Firstly, this is my country & I am a member of the House that impeached you,” Omar wrote on Twitter, CNN reports. “Secondly, I fled civil war when I was 8. An 8-year-old doesn’t run a country even though you run our country like one.”



From CNN:



Omar was one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress in 2018 and won the Democratic primary race for a second term last month. Born in Somalia, she and her family fled civil war in their country and sought asylum in the United States in 1995. Omar became an American citizen in 2000 at the age of 17.

Advertisement

This isn’t Trump’s first attack on Omar. Just last month, the president called the Minnesota congresswoman “a horrible woman who hates our country” and even claimed without evidence that she may have won her recent primary election illegally.



“Let’s check the mail-in vote,” Trump told the crowd, adding, “Where are the people that would vote for her?” CNN reports.



Advertisement

Trump, much like Eminem was with Mariah Carey, is obsessed with the Squad, which includes Omar, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), whom he’s told to “go back” to their supposed home countries, despite them being born in the United States and Omar being a naturalized citizen, because racist.