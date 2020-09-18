Trump to Ban TikTok App Downloads Because of Y'all's Little Viral Dances

Photo : BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI ( Getty Images )

I don't know anything about TikTok other than it is a viral dance app and that it has something to do with China.



Point is, I don’t know anything about TikTok other than it is a viral dance kingmaker and that it has something to do with China. Trump also doesn’t know anything more about TikTok, but it’s the last part, the made in China part, that now has Trump ordering Americans from downloading TikTok, the video sharing app, unless that can seal a deal with U.S. software company Oracle.



According to Reuters, the order, issued Friday by the U.S. Commerce Department, will ban Apple, Google and WeChat from offering the app in their app stores starting as early as Sunday.



From Reuters:



Current TikTok users will see little change on Sunday and U.S. Commerce Department officials said they will not bar additional technical transactions for TikTok until Nov. 12, which gives the company time to see if owner ByteDance can clinch an agreement over the fate of its U.S. operations.

But this all could be “much ado about nothing” or in my made-up dance parlance, “just another monkey dropped on the mainline,” as the ban could be rescinded before it even happens, assuming that ByteDance can finalize a deal with Oracle.



White House officials are reportedly reviewing the deal between Oracle and other American investors to take over major stake in the new U.S.-based operation setup to run TikTok in the states.



TikTok has some 100 million American users, which is a whole lot of dance videos, or in my made-up dance speak, “A lot of ants on the dusty molehill.”

