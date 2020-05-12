Photo : Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

The president wants to be celebrated for victories only he can see. To hear him tell it, the United States has defeated the coronavirus and everyone should already be back at work. The truth is that the United States has become the epicenter of how not to handle an infectious disease.



Advertisement

The president also loves to press conference—yes, as a verb—except he doesn’t like answering questions. He likes avoiding questions and he really likes praise except there isn’t any because people are still dying from COVID-19, which the president is convinced he’s defeated. Oh, and the White House has become a coronavirus petri dish.

Advertisement

On Monday, Trump appeared to become annoyed after Washington Post reporter Philip Rucker asked Trump about his Mother’s Day tweetstorm, which included claims that former President Obama had committed “the biggest political crime in American history, by far!”



Prep for Fun in the Sun With 28% off SPF Products at the... Read on The Inventory

Rucker wanted to know what the crime was that Obama had committed and the president of people who share memes they don’t understand, couldn’t explain it. Not only could he not explain it, but he also didn’t even know what the fuck he was talking about himself. He was making up all kinds of shit before abruptly moving to the next question.

CBS reporter Weijia Jiang was not here for Trump’s fuckshit and wanted to know why Trump constantly feels compelled to claim “the U.S. is doing far better in testing than any other country” when Americans continue to die on a daily basis, Slate reports.



Advertisement

Trump, being the racist bag of dog vomit that he is, told Jiang, who was born in China and raised in West Virginia, that she should ask China that question.



Advertisement

Bitch, whet?

Trump tried to move onto another journalist, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, who in a show of journalistic solidarity, allowed Jiang to ask Trump a followup.

Advertisement

Jiang moved to the edge of her seat, pulled her mask away from her face (which The Root Managing Editor Genetta Adams notes is the new taking off my earrings”—a battle ritual started by black women in the late 1970s), to ask the president why he told her to ask China that question.

“I’m saying it to anybody who would ask a nasty question like that,” which The Root wypipologist Micheal Harriot notes is wypipo for “anybody can get it.” Before Jiang could take off her shoes and ask Trump to come off the podium and say it to her face, Trump called on another reporter, but Collins was like “Fuck no, you already called on me!” Trump tried to call on PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor, who tweeted that she “motioned for Kaitlin to ask her Q,” Slate reported.

Advertisement

It was this level of stick togetherness (all by women of different races) that led to Trump shutting down the press conference and walking off stage. Nice job, ladies. I f only the male reporters had the ovaries to stand up to the president of people who believe we are winning the battle against coronavirus.