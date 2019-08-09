Photo: Zach Gibson (Getty Images)

Donald Trump has never met a tragic situation or a camera that he didn’t like. Maybe it’s his alleged narcissistic personality disorder—or his alleged Adderall use—but Trump landed in the cities where some 31 people were killed during mass shootings like he was hitting Black Bike Week.



Because the president makes everything about him, the tragedies that befell El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, were a campaign opportunity for him to shake hands and hold his oddly shaped thumb next to a recently orphaned baby.



No, he literally took a photo with Melania-bot holding a baby recently orphaned after both parents were killed in the El Paso shooting, wearing a full smile and giving a thumbs up because he can only drop it low. He’s a machine. A vapid, white nationalist turn-up machine who only cares about himself and white people.



First let’s just praise dance for the eight victims still at the University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, who refused to meet with the president.



“This is a very sensitive time in their lives. Some of them said they didn’t want to meet with the president, some of them didn’t want any visitors,” UMC spokesman Ryan Mielke told the Washington Post.



This could also be read as, “I don’t want to meet with the president of white nationalism whose divisive rhetoric helped shape the El Paso shooter’s manifesto.” The hospital did note that two released victims of the shooting returned to the hospital for the president’s photo op.



And while speaking with medical professionals in El Paso, any idea what Trump Thee President talked about?



You guessed it, himself and crowd size.

From CBS News:

Mr. Trump praised the medical officials treating the victims, telling them “they’re talking about you all over the world.” He then pivoted to boasting about the attendance at his February rally and mocking the relatively small size of the counter-rally held by O’Rourke. “I was here three months ago,” Mr. Trump said. “That place was packed ... That was some crowd. And we had twice the number outside. And then you had this crazy Beto. Beto had like 400 people in a parking lot, they said his crowd was wonderful.”

Apparently, after realizing that Turn-Up Trump was on one, his own staff tried to limit his access to people and that still didn’t work. New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman told CNN Thursday that White House staffers would likely consider Trump’s hospital visits a debacle.

“They wanted him to go in and behave differently,” she continued. “The goal was for him to go in and get out while making as little news as possible.”

But just like a fuckboi who spent his last $50 dollars on a botched dragon tattoo that no one acknowledged during new Freaknik, Trump reportedly boarded Air Force One and complained that “pictures and video” of his visit weren’t released immediately!

What Trump didn’t know is that media wasn’t allowed into the hospital during his visit by his aides’ design because they were hoping to contain the partying wildflower that is Trump. He had top adviser, Dan Scavino, with him who took to Twitter to write that the president was greeted as a “ROCK STAR.”

Good thing Trump’s staffers had enough footage of his visit to turn his trip to Dayton, Ohio, into a campaign ad.

