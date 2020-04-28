Trump Suggested Mainlining Disinfectants, So Some People Did. Now He’s Not Taking Any Responsibility for It

Photo : MANDEL NGAN ( Getty Images )

On Monday, after being a total diva with a coronavirus press conference—first it was on, then it was off, then it was on again—the president was asked whether he took any responsibility for people using disinfectants improperly after he suggested that it could aid in treating the coronavirus, and you can already guess his answer.



Not only did he not take any responsibility for the uptick in folks doing weird shit with their Lysol, the president acted like he didn’t just come out here last week and say that if coronavirus could be killed on surfaces using disinfectants then maybe there was a way to bring that inside the body.



Here’s his exact words:



“I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? As you see, it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that,” NBC News reports.



Not only did he suggest injecting disinfectants into the body, he also talked about doing a cleaning! How do you clean the inside of a body with disinfectant? How, Sway?



When asked about the increase in folks fucking around with disinfectants Trump said, with a straight orange face: “I can’t imagine why.”



When asked if any of it was his fault and if he takes any responsibility for it all, Trump answered: “No, I don’t.”

On Monday, the Wichita Eagle reported that over the weekend, a Kansas man drank a cleaning product, and I wonder where he got this brilliant idea from?

Lee Norman, the state health officer, told the Eagle that “the Kansas Poison Control Center reported a more than 40 percent increase in cleaning chemical cases.

“Including a fellow over the weekend who drank a product because of the advice he’d received.”

Trump would claim during the weekend that his suggestion that disinfectant could be effective inside the body was just him being sarcastic with reporters because nothing says leadership like joking about ingesting household chemicals during a pandemic in which thousands of people have died and the majority of the country is still on lockdown.

But that has been one of the hallmarks of Trump’s presidency; take no responsibility for mistakes and claim victories that aren’t earned.

This president is trash and no disinfectant can help that.