Attorney General Jeff Sessions has always been trash. He openly hates arguably the most peaceful herb of all herbs, and Martin Luther King Jr.’s widow openly despised his ass. That’s right: Coretta Scott King took time out of her busy day to pen a letter to block the 1986 nomination of Jeff Sessions for federal judge because he’s basura.



But it seems that President Donald Trump is upset because Sessions appeared to be Trump’s kind of trash, but it turns out that while he’s trash, he’s not easily manipulated trash.

The beef began in March 2017 during the confirmation hearing for the head of the Department of Justice. Sessions straight up lied, under oath, about meeting with a Russian ambassador. That lie led to Sessions recusing himself from all Russia investigations, and the short-lived love affair between the president and Sessions was over before it began. For some reason, President Trump believed that the work of the DOJ was to cover his ass from potentially damaging inquiries into his abysmal and corrupt administration. Sadly (for him), the president has learned the hard way that the DOJ are not his personal henchmen, but that hasn’t stopped him from voicing his frustration with Sessions.

On Wednesday, Trump took to his most trusted forum, Twitter, to tweet for the 100th time how much he hates Jeff Sessions. Citing the representative with the silliest haircut in Congress, Harold Watson “Trey” Gowdy III (R-S.C.), Trump wrote:

Trump is a petty bitch. He not only undermines his own cabinet; he also publicly shames them on Twitter. Trump is actually mad at himself for not knowing that Sessions had the power to recuse himself and is blaming Sessions for using it. Trump believes that the DOJ’s responsibility is to shield him from investigations into his corrupt administration, but he’s learning that this isn’t how that works. Sessions’ recusal and the sudden and abrupt firing of then-FBI Director James Comey was what led to the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller, aka Trump’s archnemesis.

It should be noted that Trump’s latest tweet tantrum isn’t coming out of nowhere; on Tuesday, The New York Times dropped a bombshell claiming that Trump asked Sessions to reverse his recusal last spring and the attorney general refused.

Trump reportedly “berated” Sessions during their meeting at Mar-a-Lago and demanded that he get back in control of the Russia investigation.

Mueller is also reportedly investigating this conversation and Trump’s continuous Twitter assault on Sessions to determine whether the president obstructed justice, the New York Daily News reports.

In short, there is nothing new to see here: Sessions is still trash, Trump is mad that he can’t stop the Russia investigation and Mueller is still getting to bottom of what appears to be a bottomless pit of collusion corruption.