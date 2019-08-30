A white woman with arguably the whitest name ever is no longer working in the Whitest House after reports that she shared some inner secrets about the president’s family with reporters.



According to Politico, Madeleine Westerhout, of the New England Westerhouts (I have no idea if there is Westerhout lineage in New England, but it does seem fitting, doesn’t it?) abruptly resigned from her position as Trump’s executive assistant on Thursday.



Apparently Westerhout had a problem that LaVar Ball would call “staying in her lane,” as she reportedly believed herself to be a de facto chief of staff and not an executive assistant. This could be described by many as “being a white woman.” As such, Westerhout was running around the White House trying to expand her role to include foreign travel, which reportedly irked the shit out of several White House officials who kept looking at Westerhout like, “Who womans is this?”

This is all Ivanka Trump’s fault. Ivanka has proven that a woman with no noticeable skill other than creating beachwear for women of a certain age and proximity to the president can, in fact, sit in on presidential meetings with heads of state, dictate policy, and act like a vice president in waiting. Westerhout had to witness this and think, “Why not me?”

Politico notes that Westerhout got caught frontin’ during “an off-the-record dinner with reporters in Bedminster, N.J., where she was said to have shared overly personal details about the president’s life.”

The close White House adviser told Politico this was “the final straw” for someone who was getting on officials’ nerves.

Apparently Westerhout wasn’t even with Trump when he was shooting paper towels in the gym, and joined the Trump train later in the 2016 election cycle.