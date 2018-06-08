President Donald Trump today revealed that he’s considering thousands of potential pardons, including one for Muhammad Ali’s overturned conviction for draft evasion. His statements were greeted by the sports world, black America and even Ali’s former lawyer with a collective yawn.



Never mind the fact that neither Ali nor his estate would benefit from said pardon (President Jimmy Carter issued a blanket pardon for draft evasions on Jan. 21, 1977); it’s now apparent that Trump pardons thus far have become the Lonzo Ball rookie cards of political actions: They’re cheap to come by.



I mean, surely there’s a small group that they excite. And some may even anticipate improvement over time. But for now, we’ll call this as we see it: another publicity stunt.



