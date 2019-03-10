Photo: Donald Trump speaks to the media before departing from the White House on March 8, 2019 in Washington, DC. ((Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images))

They grow up so fast.

One day, your new President is on the job for the first day.

Wobbly and uncertain, you watched as he moved around Capitol Hill aimlessly, like a deer in headlights after a daring escape from the Doritos compound. He stumbled through his first top-level hires, invented a word, and gave his base the first hints of a budding yearslong winter of legislative discontent.

But hey, before you knew it, he was all grown up! He lasted long enough to show the presidential form that earned him praise from Van Jones, survived paying hush money to a porn actress after a sexual encounter, and shared a doctored video to support suppressing the free press!

Well start saving for a lightly used car, America, Trump’s first veto is on its way.

It’s just as dumb as you’ve come to expect.

Trump is growing closer to issuing his first veto as president. It could come as early as next week, when the Senate is set to vote to revoke his national emergency declaration concerning the U.S.-Mexico border.

With at least 4 Republicans expected to vote with Democrats to provide a simple majority to pass the measure to reject Trump’s emergency, which would allow him to shift military money toward his wall, meaning Trump would to find his $3.6 billion in funding another way. While most congressional Republicans agree that the southern border needs a barrier of some sort, they have voiced their displeasure with Trump’s use of budgeted spending to scrape together less than the $5 billion requested before the longest government shutdown in American history.

Trump’s veto could come on the heels of a new ask from the administration. A White House budget set to release next week will request more border funding along with money for the newly founded Space Force, according to the Associated Press. Trump’s budget would trim non-military budgets by 5 percent, according to Politico.

Vice President Mike Pence has met with Senate Republicans to stump for Trump’s ego funding. Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby, a Republican from Alabama, has been assuring leery Republicans that Trump-found funds can be replenished in the next round of appropriations, according to the Washington Examiner.

Senate Republicans have yet to announce the vote, or if they plan to amend the measure. If amended, it would return to the house. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will decide whether to allow amendments.

Should the present version pass, it would head to Trump’s desk. Should Trump veto, he’d still be likely to get his way in some manner, as a two-thirds majority would be necessary to override Trump.

He has promised to veto the present measure.

